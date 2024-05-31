Summary of opinion: Tagrisso, 30/05/2024 Positive

On 30 May 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Tagrisso. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is AstraZeneca AB.

The CHMP adopted a new indication as follows:

Tagrisso is indicated in combination with:

pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumours have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations.

For information, the full indications for Tagrisso will be as follows:1

Tagrisso as monotherapy is indicated for:

the adjuvant treatment after complete tumour resection in adult patients with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations (see section 5.1).

the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR mutations.

the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.

Tagrisso is indicated in combination with:

pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumours have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations.

Treatment with Tagrisso should be prescribed by a doctor experienced in the use of anticancer therapies.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.