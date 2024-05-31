Summary of opinion: Dupixent, 30/05/2024 Positive

On 30 May 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Dupixent. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Sanofi Winthrop Industrie.

The CHMP adopted a new indication to include treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as follows:

For information, the full indication is:1

Atopic dermatitis

Adults and adolescents

Dupixent is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Children 6 months to 11 years of age

Dupixent is indicated for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis in children 6 months to 11 years old who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Asthma

Adults and adolescents

Dupixent is indicated in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterised by raised blood eosinophils and/or raised fraction of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), see section 5.1, who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus another medicinal product for maintenance treatment.

Children 6 to 11 years of age

Dupixent is indicated in children 6 to 11 years old as add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterised by raised blood eosinophils and/or raised fraction of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), see section 5.1, who are inadequately controlled with medium to high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus another medicinal product for maintenance treatment.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP)

Dupixent is indicated as an add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids for the treatment of adults with severe CRSwNP for whom therapy with systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery do not provide adequate disease control.

Prurigo Nodularis (PN)

Dupixent is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis (PN) who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE)

Dupixent is indicated for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kg, who are inadequately controlled by, are intolerant to, or who are not candidates for conventional medicinal therapy (see section 5.1).

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Dupixent is indicated in adults as add-on maintenance treatment for uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) characterised by raised blood eosinophils on a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA), and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), or on a combination of a LABA and a LAMA if ICS is not appropriate (see Section 5.1).

Treatment with Dupixent should be prescribed by a doctor experienced in the diagnosis and treatment of the conditions for which it is indicated.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold