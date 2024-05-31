Equator Introduces the WR 001W Single Bottle Wine Chiller Innovation for Wine Enthusiasts

Equator Glossy White Single Bottle Thermo-Electric Chiller AC/DC And RV Connector

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances offers the WR 001W Wine Chiller to provide a convenient way to keep wine at the perfect temperature for any social gathering. This electric wine chiller uses an advanced, vibration-free thermo-electric cooling system that ensures optimal serving temperatures for even the most delicate vintages. The single bottle chiller has the capacity to keep a single bottle of wine or other types of beverages including water bottles, soda or beer cans and champagne in a range of 41° to 64° F.

An electric wine chiller eliminates messy buckets of melting ice or accidentally overchilling a certain vintage in a refrigerator. With the user-friendly touch pad consumers can adjust the electric bottle chiller to their preferred temperature setting in either Fahrenheit or Celsius. A blinking LED light lets consumers know when it’s ready to serve. The standby feature also improves energy efficiency when not in use.

This portable wine chiller is conveniently designed for enjoying wine anywhere. Measuring only 10.7 x 5.6 x 7.8 inches, and weighing only 3.7 lbs., the 001W Wine Chiller is easy to take on picnics or camping. DC, RV and UL power options allow consumers the versatility to plug in and chill using a variety of power sources. For home gatherings, the digital display and freestanding design adds a sophisticated touch to any kitchen countertop or home bar.

The WR 001W Wine Chiller electric wine chiller comes with a 1-year parts and labor warranty for peace of mind. Bring the benefit of perfectly chilled wine or beverages to every party or gathering with the WR 001W Wine Chiller.

Retailing at $209.00, the Equator WR100W Wine Chiller can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.