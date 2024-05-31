Khánh Hòa introduces local investment potential, opportunities to US firms

VIETNAM, May 31 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa led by Secretary of its Party Committee Nguyễn Hải Ninh attended a seminar between Vietnamese businesses and US firms, investment funds and groups in New York during their working visit to the US from May 29-30.

Speaking at the seminar, Trần Hòa Nam, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, introduced the locality’s potential and advantages to US businesses, emphasising that Khánh Hòa prioritises attracting investment in developing three pillars of high-quality services such as tourism, finance, trade, logistics, education - training and urban development; processing, manufacturing, energy, information technology and telecommunications, and supporting industries, and large-scale agriculture.

Secretary Ninh said that Khánh Hòa identifies the US as one of the main markets where it wishes to expand cooperation for mutual development and attract more US investors to projects in its three key economic zones.

On this occasion, representatives of several US and Vietnamese enterprises shared their investment and business experiences in Khánh Hòa, with focus on the Vân Phong Economic Zone, and discussed cooperation and investment opportunities.

During their stay, the Khánh Hòa delegation had a working session with the permanent delegation of Việt Nam to the United Nations, during which Ninh expressed his hope that the delegation will continue to support the province's delegation in signing a memorandum of cooperation with Boston city’s administration, and assist it in establishing connections with US businesses in the fields of refining and petrochemical technology, logistics, urban development, high-class tourism, semiconductor technology, education - training, and high-quality human resources. — VNS