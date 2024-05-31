La Rosa to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference on June 6th

Celebration, FL, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024 in New York City.

Joe La Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6th. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50690 as well as on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://larosaholdings.com/events .

Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo .

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the “Spring into Summer Conference, it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information, please contact info@microcaprodeo.com .

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 22 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. The Company also has 15 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com



