SRIVARU (SVMH) to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference on June 6th

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands and COIMBATORE, India, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq: SVMH; SVMHW) (“SRIVARU” or the “Company”), a provider of premium electric motorcycles, today announced that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024 in New York City.



Mohanraj Ramasamy, Chief Executive Officer and Adron Leow, Chief Financial Officer of SRIVARU, are scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6th. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50691 as well as on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://svmh.ai/.

Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the “Spring into Summer Conference”, it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

About SRIVARU Holding Ltd.

SRIVARU is the parent company of SRIVARU Motor Private Ltd., a provider of premium electric motorcycles in India. SRIVARU was founded on the realization that while the rider-motorcycle relationship is deep and complex, it is in desperate need of innovation for the next generation of riders. SRIVARU provides affordable premium electric two-wheeled vehicles (“E2W”) that provide an exceptional riding experience with redundant 3-channel automated braking, a low center of gravity to improve stability, enhanced safety features, and easy charging compatible with home charging outlets. The company has a broad array of intellectual property, including a patent-pending chassis and drive acceleration system. In addition, SRIVARU offers customers a superior total cost of ownership, compared to traditional internal combustion engine motorcycles and E2W vehicle competitors. Additional information about the company is available at: http://www.srivarumotors.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning SRIVARU’s possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation, including whether the business will generate returns for shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based on SRIVARU’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SRIVARU’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against SRIVARU or others; (b) SRIVARU’s ability to continue to meet the Nasdaq’s listing standards; (c) the ability of SRIVARU to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (d) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (e) consumers’ willingness to adopt electric vehicles and electric motorcycles in particular; (f) the possibility that SRIVARU may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, geopolitical conflicts, the effects of inflation and potential recessionary conditions; (g) SRIVARU’s execution of anticipated operational efficiency initiatives, including low-cost manufacturing and distribution, and financing arrangements; and (h) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time under “Risk Factors” in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by SRIVARU. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SRIVARU assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. SRIVARU does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

