Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to Touch USD 147.7 Billion, With Highest CAGR of 32.4% by 2031
Geospatial imagery analytics provides critical insights for various LBS applications, including navigation, ride-sharing services, and local search functionsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size was valued at USD 15.64 Billion in 2023 and is expected USD 147.7 Billion in 2031 with a growing CAGR of 32.4% Over the Forecast Period of 2024-2031.
The geospatial imagery analytics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in remote sensing technologies and increasing demand across various sectors. This market encompasses the analysis of data collected from satellite, aerial, and drone imagery to derive actionable insights. Key applications include environmental monitoring, urban planning, disaster management, and defense. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning has significantly enhanced the capabilities of geospatial imagery analytics, allowing for more precise and timely analysis. As a result, businesses and governments are leveraging these tools to improve decision-making processes, optimize resource management, and respond more effectively to environmental and humanitarian challenges.
Another major factor propelling the geospatial imagery analytics market is the increasing adoption of geospatial data in commercial industries such as agriculture, mining, and real estate. In agriculture, for instance, high-resolution imagery and analytics are used for crop monitoring, yield prediction, and precision farming, which improve productivity and sustainability. Similarly, the mining industry uses geospatial analytics to assess mineral deposits and monitor site conditions, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Microsoft, Maxar Technologies, Ola, Oracle, L3Harris Corporation, Google, Hexagon AB, ESRI, Trimble, RMSI, Orbital Insight, TomTom, UrtheCast, Geocento, GeoVerra, Sparkgeo, Mapidea, OneView, ZillionInfo, Geospin, Boston Geospatial, Alteryx, SafeGraph, Hydrosat, Planet Labs, and others
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market.
By Type
Imagery Analytics
Video Analytics
By Organization Size
Large enterprises
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
By Collection Mediums
Satelites
UAVs
GIS
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
By Vertical
Insurance
Defense and Security
Government
Environmental Monitoring
Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources
Engineering and Construction
Mining and Manufacturing
Agriculture
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Other Verticals
Key Objectives of the Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
