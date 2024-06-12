Synthetic Hormones Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Synthetic Hormones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Hormones Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic hormones market size is predicted to reach $7.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%

The growth in the synthetic hormones market is due to the increasing incidence of hormonal imbalances. North America region is expected to hold the largest synthetic hormones market share. Major players in the synthetic hormones market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Synthetic Hormones Market Segments

• By Product Type: Steroid Hormones, Peptide Hormone, Amino Acid Derivatives, Other Product Types

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Nasal, Topical, Intravenous

• By Application: Growth Hormone Deficiency, Thyroid Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, Male Hypogonadism, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global synthetic hormones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic hormones are artificially produced substances that mimic the function of natural hormones in the body. These hormones are typically created through chemical synthesis rather than being derived from natural sources and are used in medical treatments to regulate various physiological processes or to replace hormones that the body may not produce in sufficient quantities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Synthetic Hormones Market Characteristics

3. Synthetic Hormones Market Trends And Strategies

4. Synthetic Hormones Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Synthetic Hormones Market Size And Growth

……

27. Synthetic Hormones Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Synthetic Hormones Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

