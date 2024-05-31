Submit Release
Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation application for 2024 National Youth Day

Media accreditation application for the 2024 National Youth Day in celebrating 30 years of democracy

Government will commemorate the National Youth Day taking place on Sunday, 16 June 2024 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane in the Limpopo Province. 

This year, we commemorate the 2024 Youth Month under the theme: “Actively embracing the socioeconomic gains of our democracy.”

Members of the media who wish to cover the national commemoration are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and send it back to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Friday, 07 June 2024 at 16:00. 

NB: No pdf file will be accepted.

For enquiries: Kindly contact Mr Madimetja Moleba, cell: 066 301 4675.  
 

