Corporate Wellness Solutions Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Corporate Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Corporate Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the corporate wellness solutions market size is predicted to reach $121.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.
The growth in the corporate wellness solutions market is due to a rising focus on stress management. North America region is expected to hold the largest corporate wellness solutions market share. Major players in the corporate wellness solutions market include UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health Corporation, Elevance Health, Inc, Centene Corporation, Well Nation, Telus Corporation.
Corporate Wellness Solutions Market Segments
• By Service: Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition And Weight Management, Stress Management, Other Services
• By Product: Cloud-Based, On-Premises
• By Delivery Model: Onsite, Offsite
• By End-User: Large Organization, Medium-sized Organization, Small Organizations
• By Geography: The global corporate wellness solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Corporate wellness solutions refer to programs, services, and initiatives implemented by organizations to promote the health and well-being of their employees. These solutions are designed to improve employees' physical, mental, and emotional health, leading to higher productivity, lower healthcare costs, and improved employee morale.
