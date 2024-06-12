Dental 3D Scanners Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dental 3D Scanners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Dental 3D Scanners Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. TBRC’s market forecast predicts that the dental 3d scanners market size will reach $1.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the dental 3d scanners market is due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest dental 3d scanners market share. Major players in the dental 3d scanners market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Carestream Health Inc., Planmeca Oy.

Dental 3D Scanners Market Segments

• By Type: 3D Dental Light Scanner, 3D Dental Laser Scanner

• By Application: Medical, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals And Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Academic And Research Institute

• By Geography: The global dental 3d scanners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental 3D scanners are sophisticated imaging devices used in dentistry to capture detailed, three-dimensional representations of dental structures, including teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues. These scanners utilize advanced technologies such as lasers or structured light to create precise digital models, which can then be used for various dental applications such as diagnosis, treatment planning, and the fabrication of dental restorations like crowns, bridges, and implants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dental 3D Scanners Market Characteristics

3. Dental 3D Scanners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dental 3D Scanners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dental 3D Scanners Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dental 3D Scanners Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dental 3D Scanners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

