Telemedicine Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $11.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Telemedicine Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the telemedicine equipment market size is predicted to reach $11.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

The growth in the telemedicine equipment market is due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest telemedicine equipment market share. Major players in the telemedicine equipment market include international Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resideo Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Telemedicine Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Telemedicine Cart, Telemedicine Kit, Telemedicine Kiosk, Peripherals
• By Application: Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty centers, Home care settings, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global telemedicine equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Telemedicine equipment refers to the hardware and software tools healthcare professionals use to deliver remote medical care to patients. It enables healthcare providers to assess, diagnose, educate, and treat patients remotely, eliminating the need for in-person visits. This technology offers convenience, increased healthcare accessibility, reduced disease exposure, and enhanced medication adherence.

