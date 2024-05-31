End of Life Doula Lynelle Kristine to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BAY VILLAGE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do you learn to breathe with diminished lung capacity and still feel peace/find peace? According to Lynelle Kristine, RN, EOLD, Energetic Healing Practitioner, “When I intuitively look inside people with diminished lung capacity, be it from disease or energetic disharmony within the body, we work together to learn tools to best be able to learn how to release the energy held within to give more space to breathe, bring peace. If one has limited space due to disease, scarring, etc., we work together to learn how to expand and create space as long as able, but then also learning coping techniques to slow the breath, slow movements to conserve energy, limit stress, all to lessen the effects of ‘air hunger,’ which is often one’s greatest fear at end of life difficulty breathing. It has been beautiful to observe a patient or client use these techniques, the caregivers implementing the techniques and being patient with the slower movements or dialogue the person transitioning is needing and then watching the peaceful transition as they birth out of their body.

Energetically, when I intuitively see, feel within an individual, grief/sadness/disappointment is often held on the left side, mid chest/splenetic region. While the right side (liver region) tends to hold our anger frustration. I sometimes referred to this area as the space we swallow the ‘It’s fine. It’s fine,' when it’s not and the volcano finally blows when one has had enough… they often swallow it back in because they have remorse for getting frustrated. It’s beautifully fascinating. When working on a liver area that has held a lot, it often feels hot as you release the stored energy and I often say to myself, ‘no wonder some gallbladders do not survive in these hot livers. The gallbladders can have sludgy bile and stones, often many have to have the gallbladders removed. But you can notice dysfunction in an organ like the thyroid or other organs when they are asked to hold onto so much energy—everything consists of energy. Our emotions, past traumas, experiences, old patterns etc., one has held onto and the physical body is asked to hold onto it. It then has the potential to turn into disease, dysfunction and disharmony in the physical body. I often share, the physical body is truly a representation of the energetic body. If we learn to become more attuned to our physical body, we’d learn where it needs our breath, release of energy in that area. We would learn to understand and fall in back in love with this physical body that has been asked to hold in these areas for so long. To treat out physical body and where it calls us towards (ache, pain, discomfort) like an inner compass that is showing us where healing is needed, using our intuition to guide us and trust shifting energy out of us, diffuse another’s energy without holding onto; learn how to ground energy out. To bring a healthier system within.”

As a former pediatric oncology nurse specializing in childhood sarcoma and pediatric hospice and palliative nurse now working as a holistic practitioner to assist with pain and anxiety in life and at end of life, Lynelle Kristine explains, “The medical profession is often focused on various systems within the body; but often are not connecting with the meridian system. It is so very beautiful when you learn to understand, track it and see and correlate the connection of when the energetic system is off. I intuitively see it as these energetic rivers flowing within us. If they become full/sludgy/blocked the energetic flow and movement slows down (sometimes the energetic vessel feel as hard as barbed wire). I then see tributary like flows that come off the meridian lines backing up into the tissue or organs within that area. It can bring pain to that area, dysfunction of an organ if it has been blocked long and disease. They are suck an import system. It’s beautiful when you have a physician or healthcare provider lean into to learn. In this work, I have been very blessed to see and learn that healing is not just by medicine. Healing sometimes comes with going back to God, what many call Heaven. I have been gifted with working alongside many amazing physicians and medical providers and of course some are still growing and evolving, but it is quite a gift to observe a physician having more dialogue with what is for the Highest and greatest good for the patient.

For many Americans, the thought of death and dying is so frightening, we cannot even think about it, much less talk about it. Lynnelle saw this in her work as a pediatric oncology nurse.

As a child, Lynelle recognized the gift. “Even when I was little, and when I would work with patients before I learned energy work, I was always able to see inside people,” she shares. “During yoga teacher training, we were also learning Reiki (energy work). A beautiful wise woman recognized my gift and validated that it had been with me all along. She asked if I had ever heard of end of life doula training, which I had not. While receiving my yoga teacher training certificate, I was able to tap into intuition and energetic healing abilities to really begin helping these kids. Early on, I was not in as deep a place of trust. Only by doing this work, watching the healing gifts expand, my intuition and sight expand, what I hear and feel expand, have I truly been able to understand the depth of this God given gift and trusting into It.”

Since then, Lynelle has been supporting children and adults peacefully transition during and at the end of life. Families also benefit as they are able to grieve during the process, rather than clumped after. “When I’m able to work with parents who have a terminal child, they are often able to grieve through the process of dying so there’s no horrible heavy depression after passing. They’re not holding on. I try to teach parents about the beauty of the process. Grief doesn’t have to look a certain way. Often parents come to the realization that they cannot keep this suffering child on earth just because of them,” shares Lynelle.

“I was working as a nurse with a 5-year-old for about a year who had been diagnosed when she was 3. She had relapsed and was now in hospice. I knew the family well, so I went to the hospital to be with them and help them set up medication. I was compelled to tell them after they reiterated what the hospital staff told them about their daughter having limited time left to live, ‘You know, when she’s done with chemo, she’s likely going to be more comfortable, will have more quality time and be here longer. I know they’re giving you a number of days to maybe 2 weeks, but let’s just go home and see what happens.’

“When we got her home, the parents looked at me and asked, ‘What is this going to be like?’ I told them that they would enjoy the time with her, to just witness unfolding events and to look for beauty. I told them to take her outside, to do the things they want to do, to feel joy. Once the girl came off chemo and fluids, the parents trusted into the process and enjoyed the time with her as a family. She ended up living much longer than doctors suspected, and the family had beautiful times with her. A week later after she died, the dad told me, ‘Lynelle, I gotta tell you something. I thought you were crazy when you said it was going to be beautiful, to be a witness, to be part of handing her back to God. How can I not be grateful? The experience was so beautiful.’”

Seeing the results of Lynelle’s work, colleagues and friends educated in traditional science, even patients, ask where she learned this healing modality. “When I teach yoga/energy class, I tell students that they don’t have to read 14 books on quantum physics, they just have to learn to connect back into their Oneness. The God creation soul space within. Find their inner Light, connect to their journey. Become connected with the physical and energetic bodies. The soul and the human dance within. Connect with where to flow the healing breath and the longer exhale to release what is congesting the physical and energetic bodies. Learning how to trust the inner oneness within. Everyone can learn and teaching everyone who wants to learn about energetic healing is so important. I feel so gifted to do and connect to both parts. The medical and the intuitive.”

Working as a pediatric oncology nurse since 1997, Lynelle explains, “Watching the outcomes, the hospital began to understand. The program I’m working with now I presented to the director back in 2017. Talking about end of life doula work, intuitive energetic work was a hard sell in finding a home for it at the Cleveland Clinic, had some push back from individual(s); but he beautifully believed in me and trusted into this God given vision. Eventually, after about 6 years the position was created by my director who went through a back door process to create an end of life team, and the pediatric oncology department was able to create a fund to support my work. I am so grateful they are allowing me to take my nursing hat off to do this work and spend as much time as possible with patients and families in need. I’m currently proving my worth and the worthiness of the position to have greater support.

“When I cannot be in-person with a patient or client, I place patients energetically upon my massage table and start working on them from afar, pulling the energetic pain and anxiety, allowing whatever to happen in a magical way by staying connected. I’m also helping the families at the same time and teaching them how to do this, so when they are with a child at end of life, they can do this as well. They’re learning to process, and it’s beautiful. When they feel like there is nothing they can do, they learn to shift the energy and know they are having an effect. We have had it innate engrained to care give, nurture and protect our children. It can feel like a helpless feeling to feel like you are doing nothing. This helps them feel like they are doing something.”

Lynelle also works with individuals and hospitals privately outside the Clinic, in-person and remotely. “Working with the Clinic is nice as it’s very fluid, I am able to come in and work at various times that often work best with patients and their timing and with the travel I do for this work. My work is not always about death of life from their physical body, as we have many deaths throughout our life. Sometimes, we have to grieve an old life, pattern of behavior, or event to rebirth into a new one.”

