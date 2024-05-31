RFID Tags Market Size to Cross USD 13.69 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Digital Transformation and Automation
RFID Tags Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFID Tags Market Size
According to a recent SNS Insider report, the RFID Tags Market was valued at USD 6.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. This substantial growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of RFID technology across sectors such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation.
The demand for RFID tags is surging due to the increasing need for efficient asset tracking and management across industries.
RFID tags provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, streamline supply chain operations, and improve overall operational efficiency. The RFID tags market presents significant growth opportunities due to technological advancements, such as chipless RFID and passive tags. These innovations enable the cost-effective production of RFID tags and expand their applicability across diverse materials.
The manufacturing industry is a key adopter of RFID technology for asset tracking, inventory management, and quality control. The retail sector is also leveraging RFID tags for inventory visibility, loss prevention, and enhancing the customer shopping experience. Furthermore, the healthcare industry is utilizing RFID tags for patient identification, medication tracking, and asset management. The logistics and transportation sectors are employing RFID tags for tracking shipments, optimizing routes, and improving supply chain efficiency.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Avery Dennison
- Data Logic
- GEO RFID
- HID Global
- Honeywell
- Identiv
- Invengo
- Impinj
- NXP Semiconductor
- Zebra Technologies
Recent Developments
• In November 2023, Avery Dennison launched the AD Maxdura Flexible Laundry UHF Hard Tag, designed for harsh laundry environments.
• In February 2023, HID Global enhanced its healthcare real-time location solutions (RTLS) by acquiring GuardRFID.
• In March 2023, NXP Semiconductors introduced the PN7642, a single-chip solution combining an MCU with an NFC reader and enhanced security.
• In October 2023, Identiv, Inc. expanded production capacity at its RFID production facility in Thailand.
• In February 2023, Avery Dennison Smartrac announced a $100 million investment to expand RFID tag production capacity in the Americas.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Based on Frequency
• Low Frequency
• High Frequency
• Ultra-high frequency
by Frequency, the Ultra-high frequency (UHF) segment is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
UHF RFID tags offer longer read ranges and faster data transfer rates, making them suitable for applications such as supply chain management, logistics, and retail inventory tracking. The increasing adoption of UHF RFID technology in these sectors is driving the growth of this segment.
Based on Application
• Retail
• Financial Services
• Healthcare
• Industrial
• Government
• Transport & Logistics
• Others
by Application, the retail segment is the leading application segment in the RFID tags market.
RFID tags are widely used in retail for inventory management, loss prevention, and enhancing the customer shopping experience. The growing adoption of RFID technology in retail stores, particularly for self-checkout systems and smart shelves, is fueling the growth of this segment.
Based on Product
• RFID Tags
• RFID Readers
• Middleware
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the global RFID tags market. Disruptions in supply chains, fluctuations in raw material prices, and economic uncertainties have affected the production and distribution of RFID tags. The war has also led to a decline in consumer spending and investment in various sectors, impacting the demand for RFID tags.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has posed challenges to the RFID tags market. Reduced consumer spending and business investment have affected the demand for RFID tags across industries. However, the long-term growth prospects of the market remain positive, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and digital transformation initiatives.
The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key growth driver for the RFID tags market.
Rapid economic growth, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies are fueling the demand for RFID tags in countries like China and India. The retail, logistics, and manufacturing sectors in the region are witnessing significant growth, further boosting the adoption of RFID technology.
Key Takeaways
• The increasing adoption of digital transformation and automation initiatives across industries is a key driver for the growth of the RFID tags market.
• Innovations in RFID technology, such as chipless RFID and passive tags, are expanding the applicability and affordability of RFID tags.
• In November 2022, Impinj, Inc. launched the Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips for connecting everyday items.
