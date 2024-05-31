Aya Gold & Silver Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on Boumadine

MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an updated independent Technical Report (the “Technical Report”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 for the Boumadine Polymetallic Project in the Kingdom of Morocco.



The report can be consulted on the SEDAR+ website and on the Presentations & Technical Reports page of the Corporation’s website.

The Technical Report



The Technical Report entitled “Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Boumadine Polymetallic Project, Kingdom of Morocco” is dated May 31, 2024 and supports the disclosure made by the Corporation in its April 16, 2024 press release announcing a robust Mineral Resource Estimate at Boumadine. There are no differences between the Technical Report and the information disclosed in the April 16, 2024 news release.

2025 Mineral Resource Update

Over 34,000 meters (“m”) of the 120,000m program budgeted for 2024 have been drilled to date on Boumadine, primarily along the Main Trend, on the Tizi and North-West Zones. Results will be incorporated into a Mineral Resource update, which is currently scheduled for 2025 and has the aim of expanding the overall estimate.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed and approved by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, and by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., and an independent Qualified Person

P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an associate group of twenty (20) professionals established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates, NI 43-101 Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments, Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility Studies.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

