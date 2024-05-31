NA and APAC Food Waste Prevention Market to Reach $21.6 Billion, by 2032 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

According to the World Bank, 1.3 billion tons of wasted food represents a huge misuse of resources, including land, water, labor, and energy.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention Market By food type (fruits and vegetables, chilled protein, and ready meals), technology (plant-derived coating, produce stickers, modified atmospheric packaging, vacuum packaging, active packaging, and others), end user(food service, retail, food manufacturer, and others), and region(North America and Asia-Pacific): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention industry generated $11,068.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $21,620.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

The global data on food loss and waste (FLW) from the World Bank, amounting to approximately 30% of all food production annually, serves as a significant driver for the food waste prevention market. However, the availability of fresh substitute food products acts as a key restraint of the food waste prevention market. There is significant growth of the developing markets owing to the rapid increase in purchasing power. Developing markets have experienced rapid increase in the number of fast-food outlets and café shops that sell a variety of food waste prevention, including pizza, cakes, bakery, and poultry products. Major fast-food players and hotel chains have heavily invested in expansion in Asia-Pacific and other developing markets.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

Based on the food type, the chilled protein segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗺𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

Based on technology, the MAP segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for about two fifth of the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the active packaging segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

Based on end user, the food manufacturers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for about two fifth of the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifth of the global market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, North America is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀: -

• UPFIELD B.V.

• KITE HILL

• MIYOKO’S CREAMERY

• TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

• TREELINE TREENUT CHEESE COMPANY, LLC.

• VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, LLC

• SAPUTO INC.

• PARMELA CREAMERY

• GOOD PLANET FOODS INC.

• NUTS FOR CHEESE

• ABOVE FOOD INC.

• TYNE CHEASE LIMITED

• BEL SA

• DANONE S.A.

• MAPLE LEAF FOODS, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.