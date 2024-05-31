Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,092 in the last 365 days.

Characterisation of fruit trees in the EU: a tool for crop‐based survey of Union quarantine pests

This technical report was prepared in the context of the EFSA mandate on plant pest surveillance (M‐2020‐0114) at the request of the European Commission. Its purpose is to support Member States in planning and preparing crop‐based surveys of Union quarantine pests in line with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2072. In particular, the report includes a list of species reported as hosts of the regulated pests targeted by the call: GP/EFSA/PLANTS/2022/05 – 'Development of crop‐based survey tools for plant pests of fruit trees, conifers, and palms and ornamentals in the EU' – Lot 1. Additionally, a classification of their occurrence in the EU is provided. The report provides basic information regarding the cultivation in the EU of 19 species of fruit trees widely cultivated in the EU, hosting at least one pest of the call in the families of the Ebenaceae, i.e. persimmon (Diospyros kaki L. f.); Ericaceae, i.e. bilberry (Vaccinium myrtillus L.), high‐bush blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum); Lythraceae, i.e. pomegranate (Punica granatum L.); Moraceae, i.e. silkworm mulberry (Morus alba), fig (Ficus carica L.); Rosaceae, i.e. apple (Malus domestica Borkh.), pear (Pyrus communis L.), quince (Cydonia oblonga Mill.), plum (Prunus domestica), almond (Prunus dulcis Miller D.A. Webb.), apricot (Prunus armeniaca L.), sour cherry (Prunus cerasus), peach (Prunus persica (L.) Batsch), sweet cherry (Prunus avium L.), Japanese plum (Prunus salicina Lindl.), loquat (Eriobotrya japonica (Thunb.) Lindl.); Rutaceae, i.e. bitter orange (Citrus × aurantium L.); and Vitaceae, i.e. grape (Vitis vinifera). For the selection of cultivated fruit‐tree species, information on the main phenological stages, management practices, agroecosystems, climate suitability and distribution, regulatory requirements and trade of key commodities are provided.

You just read:

Characterisation of fruit trees in the EU: a tool for crop‐based survey of Union quarantine pests

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more