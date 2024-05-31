Digihost Provides May 2024 Production Update and Operations Update

HOUSTON, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain technology and computer infrastructure company, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin (“BTC”) production results for the month ended May 31, 2024, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.



Monthly Production Highlights for May 2024

The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $6.0 million as of May 30, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $68,500 as of May 30, 2024 per CoinMarketCap), as compared to $6.7 million as of April 30, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $60,970 as of April 30, 2024 per CoinMarketCap).

Between self-mining and hosting agreements, miners at the Company’s facilities produced approximately 50 BTC during the month of May, as the full impact of the Bitcoin halving event that occurred during the month of April, which reduced the rewards available for mining, were experienced this month.

Spent approximately $2.2 million on capital expenditures, mining infrastructure support equipment and deposits. Digihost continues to monitor its capital expenditures closely with self-funding to limit equity dilution for its shareholders.

Consistent with management’s ongoing commitment to minimize equity dilution for its shareholders, the Company has continued to monetize a portion of its BTC production to fully fund its energy costs.



NASDAQ Notification

On May 24, 2024, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (“Fiscal Year 2023”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not expect that the Notice will have any immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities, which are expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice to submit a plan of compliance to Nasdaq. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the original due date of the Form 20-F to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the securities of the Company may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The Company was unable to file its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023 prior to the deadline therefor because the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm (the “Auditor”) is continuing its work to complete an audit under the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the “PCAOB”) of the Company’s financial statements to be included in the Form 20-F following the Company’s request therefor. The Company expects to file the Form 20-F as promptly as practicable following the completion of the Auditor’s PCAOB audit of the Company’s financial statements for inclusion in the Form 20-F and delivery of the Auditor’s report with respect thereto.

Operations Update

Presently, Digihost’s consolidated operating capacity across its three sites represents approximately 90MW of available power and is mining at hashrate of 2 EH/s.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented technology company focused on the blockchain industry. The Company operates from three sites in the U.S. and, in addition to managing its own operations, provides hosting arrangements at its facilities.

Cautionary Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

