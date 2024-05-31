Fusion Fuel Announces First Quarter 2024 Webcast Date

SABUGO, Portugal, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to discuss first quarter financial results and operational highlights for the end-to-end green hydrogen solutions company.

Agenda for the Call:

1Q24 Highlights & Financial Review

Market and Commercial Update

2024 Milestones and Priorities

Management Q&A

Join the Webcast:

Date: June 5, 2024

Time: 10:00am ET

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348

Participant ID: 870646 Participant Passcode: 3919

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/inscricao/Q1-2024-Update-Fusion-Fuel

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer – the HEVO – and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity, flexibility, and reliability in the design and deployment of small-to-midscale green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer systems, the development and sale of turnkey hydrogen plants, and the provision of end-to-end project engineering and advisory services. Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu, and by following us on LinkedIn.

