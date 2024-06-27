House of Shades Launches New Website with Window Treatment Marketing Pros

House of Shades collaborates with Window Treatment Marketing Pros to launch a new website that provides valuable resources & insights for Scottsdale homeowners.

Our website showcases custom window treatments as a lifestyle choice. We offer educational content to help clients make informed decisions, ensuring their window treatments suit their way of life.”
— Sanja Gotikj, Owner of House of Shades
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Shades, a leading provider of high-quality window treatments in Scottsdale, is proud to announce the launch of their new website, www.HouseOfShades.com. The website was developed in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a renowned digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry.

The new website serves as an informational hub, offering educational resources on the benefits of custom window treatments, the latest trends in shade and blind design, and helpful tips for homeowners in the Scottsdale area. The site features expert advice from House of Shades' experienced design consultants, ensuring that visitors can make informed decisions when choosing window treatments for their homes.

In addition to the informative articles and guides, www.HouseOfShades.com also showcases the company's extensive range of window treatment options, including custom shades, blinds, and drapery. Visitors can explore the various materials, styles, and colors available and even schedule a free in-home consultation with one of House of Shades' expert design consultants.

Building a new website for a small window treatment company like House of Shades will help establish an online presence, attract potential customers, and showcase the products and services offered. This strategic move is essential for growth in today's digital age, where consumers increasingly turn to the internet for their needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with House of Shades to create a website that not only showcases their exceptional products but also provides valuable information that helps customers," said Will Hanke, owner of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Our goal is to deliver a seamless online experience that reflects the quality and expertise of House of Shades."

Window Treatment Marketing Pros provides House of Shades with additional digital marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising through Google Ads. These strategies' intentions are to increase the visibility of House of Shades' website, attract more qualified leads, and ultimately drive sales growth for the company.

About House of Shades:
House of Shades is a premier window treatment company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With a passion for transforming homes through beautiful and functional window coverings, House of Shades offers a wide selection of custom shades, blinds, and shutters to suit any design preference and budget. The company's team of experienced design consultants is dedicated to providing personalized service and expert guidance to help clients create the perfect ambiance in their living spaces. For more information, please visit www.HouseOfShades.com.

Sanja Gotikj
House of Shades LLC
+1 480-336-3427
