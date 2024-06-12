Space Traffic Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The space traffic management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Space Traffic Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the space traffic management market size is predicted to reach $24.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the space traffic management market is due to the rising threat of space debris. North America region is expected to hold the largest space traffic management market share. Major players in the space traffic management market include Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Space Traffic Management Market Segments

• By Activity: Space Situational Awareness, Space Debris Remediation, Space Orbit Management, Launch Vehicle Operation

• By Orbit: LEO, MEO And Elliptical, GEO

• By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Global Positioning System And Surveillance, Technology Development And Education, Other Applications

• By End Use: Civil And Government, Commercial, Military

• By Geography: The global space traffic management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Space traffic management is a set of technological and regulatory provisions intended to ensure safe entry, operations in space, and return from space to earth free of physical or radio-frequency interference. The space traffic management is used to provide a solid framework for on-orbit coordination of activities to improve the safety, stability, and sustainability of space operations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Space Traffic Management Market Characteristics

3. Space Traffic Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Space Traffic Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Space Traffic Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Space Traffic Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Space Traffic Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

