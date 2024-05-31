MACAU, May 31 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-05-31 14:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Will be issued "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

The low-pressure area located in the northern South China Sea is moving northward, and will make landfall in the area between western Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta area, between Friday night (31st May) and early morning on Saturday(1st June).

As the tropical depression is expected to move closer and further strengthen, the winds in Macao will increase this afternoon. Therefore, the tropical cyclone signal no.3 will be issued at 4 p.m. Under the influence of its rainband, showers will become frequent, heavy at times with thunderstorms later today. The accumulated amount of rainfall is expected to be high between Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, as the astronomical tide is not high in the coming two days (31st May and 1st June), the chance of significant storm surge is unlikely. However, low-lying areas may still experience flooding due to persistent rainfall. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.