On May 27th, H.E. Mr. Xiao Jianguo, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam met with Ms. Wei Zhaohui, Secretary-General of China-ASEAN Expo, and had friendly exchanges with her. Both sides agreed to use this mechanism to promote bilateral trade and cooperation.
You just read:
Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Xiao Jianguo Meets with Secretary-General Wei Zhaohui of the China-ASEAN Expo
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.