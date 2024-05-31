Submit Release
Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Xiao Jianguo Meets with Secretary-General Wei Zhaohui of the China-ASEAN Expo

On May 27th, H.E. Mr. Xiao Jianguo, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam met with Ms. Wei Zhaohui, Secretary-General of China-ASEAN Expo, and had friendly exchanges with her. Both sides agreed to use this mechanism to promote bilateral trade and cooperation.

