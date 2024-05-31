MACAU, May 31 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-05-31 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Early times on 1st June Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

The tropical depression located at the northern South China Sea intensified into a tropical storm, named Maliksi. It is moving northwards and will make landfall in the area between western Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta area, between (31st May) and early morning on Saturday(1st June).

As Maliksi is approaching the Guangdong coastal area, the winds in Macao will strengthen. Therefore, the tropical cyclone signal no.3 was issued at 4 p.m. According to the forecast track and development of Maliksi, the probability to issue tropical cyclone signal number 8 is relatively low.

There will be heavy showers and thunderstorms later on today. After Maliksi moves inland, under the influence of the rainband associated with its southerly airstream, there will be persistent heavy showers and strong gusty winds from early times to morning tomorrow (1st June). Low-lying areas may experience flooding due to persistent rainfall and the accumulated amount could be over 100 mm. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information and take appropriate measures.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.