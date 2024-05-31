Sunlands Technology Group Announces Change to Board and Audit Committee Composition

BEIJING, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yingda Song as an independent director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”), effective upon May 31, 2024. For personal reasons, Mr. Yifan Li has tendered his resignation from the position of an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee, effective upon the same date.



Mr. Peng Ou, founder and chairman of the Board, said, “On behalf of the Board and executive team, I would like to thank Yifan for his contributions during his time at Sunlands, and wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are also delighted to welcome Yingda to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from Yingda’s rich experience and profound insight as we continue to bring our leading technology and educational content to China’s adult online education market and adult personal interest learning market.”

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China's adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers online professional courses and educational content, including various interest courses, aimed at preparing students for professional certification exams, enhancing their professional skills, and catering to their personal interests, as well as various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

