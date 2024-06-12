Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2024

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is predicted to reach $20.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is due to the growing demand for meat. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market share. Major players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market include Merck and Co. Inc., Cargill Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Vetoquinol S.A., Bupo Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Alltech Biotechnology Pvt. Ltd..

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Segments

• By Type: Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters

• By Animal Type: Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture, Other Animals

• By Nature of Chemicals: Microbial Products, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils And Spices

• By Geography: The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers refer to the substances that are added to feeds as supplements or injections to increase feed utilization and growth in farm animals, as well as veterinary medicinal products that are administered to healthy animals to favorably influence the yield, quality, and/or growth of animal products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Characteristics

3. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

