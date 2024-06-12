Medical Devices Vigilance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The medical devices vigilance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $126.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Devices Vigilance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical devices vigilance market size is predicted to reach $126.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the medical devices vigilance market is due to the increasing number of medical recalls. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical devices vigilance market share. Major players in the medical devices vigilance market include Johnson & Johnson, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, RELX Group plc, MasterControl Inc.

Medical Devices Vigilance Market Segments
• By Delivery Mode: On-Demand, On-Premise
• By Application: Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Surgical, Research, Other Applications
• By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms
• By Geography: The global medical devices vigilance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical device vigilance refers to monitoring and reporting adverse events or incidents related to the use of medical devices. It is a critical component of post-market surveillance to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical devices throughout their lifecycle. It identifies and addresses potential risks associated with medical devices, ensures patient safety, and maintains public trust in the healthcare system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Devices Vigilance Market Characteristics
3. Medical Devices Vigilance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medical Devices Vigilance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Devices Vigilance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Medical Devices Vigilance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Medical Devices Vigilance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

