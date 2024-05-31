Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Trends 2024 : is Projected to hit USD 1.22 Billion by 2031

Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market," The pigmentation disorder treatment market was valued at $799.79 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,220.91 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Pigmentation disorders manifest as hypopigmentation, depigmentation, or hyperpigmentation, which can appear in scattered or localized areas. In hypopigmentation, the pigment is reduced, whereas in depigmentation, it is completely absent, resulting in white patches of skin. Focal hyperpigmentation often occurs post-inflammation, developing after trauma or other inflammatory causes. Abnormalities in skin pigmentation can be diagnosed, evaluated, and treated in primary care settings. Melanin, produced by melanocytes, is responsible for skin color. Various medical

The global pigmentation disorder treatment market is analyzed by procedure type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of these segments and their sub-segments through detailed tables and graphs. Investors and market players can utilize this breakdown to develop strategies based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the report.

By type, the vitiligo segment accounted for over half of the global pigmentation disorder treatment market in 2021 and is projected to remain dominant through 2031. This segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Regarding treatment, the corticosteroids segment comprised more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading by 2031. This segment is also predicted to experience the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channels, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment represented more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the online pharmacies segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the vitiligo segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By treatment, the corticosteroids segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America held the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pigmentation disorder treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pigmentation disorder treatment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pigmentation disorder treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pigmentation disorder treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

