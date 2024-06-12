Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 3, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated liquid handling systems market size is predicted to reach $5.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the automated liquid handling systems market is due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest automated liquid handling systems market share. Major players in the automated liquid handling systems market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Corning Inc., Agilent Technologies, Lonza.

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Segments

• By Type: Automated Liquid Handling System, Semi-automated Liquid Handling System

• By Application: Drug Discovery And ADME-Tox Research, Cancer And Genomic Research, Bioprocessing Or Biotechnology, Other Applications

• By End User: Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Academic and Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global automated liquid handling systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated liquid handling systems refer to computerized devices that perform liquid transfers in laboratory settings. These systems utilize software to execute various protocols, offering precise sample preparation for high-throughput sequencing, screening, bioassays, and more. They can include components such as heating or cooling, shaking, and centrifugal force for contactless liquid removal.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Characteristics

3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

