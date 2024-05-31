Drone Payload Market to Increase At a CAGR of 16.9% to Reach a Valuation of $33.3 billion by 2030

Drone Payload Market

Promising growth rate of the drone market and increase in demand for improved surveillance are expected to drive the drone payload market

Increase in demand for improved surveillance and surge in demand for location-based services drive the growth of the global drone payload market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for improved surveillance and surge in demand for location-based services drive the growth of the global 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone payload technologies would unlock new opportunities in the future. The global drone payload market was valued at $7.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $33.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1758

The drone payload market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the development of advanced drone payload systems by key market players. For instance, in April 2022, Teledyne FLIR LLC launched the Boson plus longwave infrared thermal camera module with industry-leading sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (MK) or less for unmanned platforms, security applications, handhelds, wearables, and thermal sights. Also, in January 2022, Teledyne FLIR LLC developed five boson radiometric camera models and enhanced developer graphical user interface software.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Draganfly Inc, DJI Technology, Elbit Systems Ltd, Autel Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, AeroVironment Inc, Parrot SA, IMSAR LLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Teledyne FLIR LLC

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into defense, agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction and archaeology, and others. The defense segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for drone payload solutions in the defense sector.

By type, the drone payload market size is segregated into cameras & sensors, radar & communication, and weaponry segments. The cameras & sensors segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to a huge demand for drone cameras and sensors for a wide range of applications.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/766906dd95bc08cb0a02f3782c6c2361

By type, the weaponry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for drone payload systems in the defense sector. However, the cameras and sensors segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global drone payload market, due to huge demand for drone cameras and sensors for wide range of applications.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to rise in demand for drone payload for its use in airborne operations. However, the global drone payload market share across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, due to high demand for different drone payload technologies for land-based defense operations.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1758

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the drone payload market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced drone payload systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of drone payload services across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the construction and archaeology segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the weaponry segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Satellite Payload Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764395/0/en/Satellite-Payload-Market-to-Generate-17-6-Billion-by-2030-with-8-3-CAGR-states-Allied-Market-Research.html

Small Satellite Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/20/2299922/0/en/Small-Satellite-Market-to-Hit-13-71-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aerial Imaging Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/12/09/2348758/0/en/Aerial-Imaging-Market-to-Garner-8-51-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Autonomous Aircraft Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/08/05/2492994/0/en/Autonomous-Aircraft-Market-to-Garner-37-06-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html