[Latest] Global Nitrocellulose Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,302.6 Million by 2033 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Nitrocellulose Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 815.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 854.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,302.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SNPE, DowDuPont Inc., Nitro Química, Hagedorn AG, Manuco, Tembec Inc., Nobel NC GmbH, Nantong Baoye Chemical Co. Ltd., TNC Industrial Co. Ltd., Nitro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Synthesia, a.s., IPI Chemtech S.A., Hengshui Orient Chemical Co. Ltd., Henan Harzone Industry Corp. Ltd., Tonghua Nitrocellulose Factory, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Nitrocellulose Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Low Nitrogen Content Nitrocellulose, High Nitrogen Content Nitrocellulose), By Application (Printing Inks, Automotive Paints, Wood Coatings, Leather Finishes, Nail Varnishes, Others), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Printing and Packaging, Construction, Textiles, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nitrocellulose Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 815.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 854.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,302.6 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Nitrocellulose Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand in Automotive Coatings: The nitrocellulose market is experiencing growth due to rising demand in the automotive industry. Nitrocellulose is a key ingredient in automotive coatings, contributing to finishes that offer both protection and aesthetic appeal.

Expanding Applications in Printing and Packaging: Nitrocellulose is widely used in the formulation of printing inks for flexographic and gravure printing. With the growth of the printing and packaging industry, the demand for nitrocellulose is on the rise, driven by its excellent properties for ink formulation.

Economic Growth in Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China and India, is witnessing economic growth and industrial development. This growth has led to increased demand for nitrocellulose in various applications, including coatings, adhesives, and textiles.

Innovation in Coating Technologies: Ongoing research and development activities are leading to innovations in coating technologies, and nitrocellulose is playing a significant role in these advancements. New formulations and improved performance characteristics are contributing to the market’s expansion.

Stringent Regulations and Shift Towards Safer Explosives: Stringent regulations regarding the use of explosives have led to a shift towards safer alternatives. Nitrocellulose, with its application in smokeless gunpowder and explosives, is benefiting from this trend as industries seek safer and more environmentally friendly options.

Growing Construction Activities: The construction industry’s growth is positively impacting the nitrocellulose market, as the compound is widely used in coatings for construction materials. As construction activities increase globally, the demand for nitrocellulose in this segment is expected to show steady growth.

Sustainable Practices and Bio-based Nitrocellulose: The global emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices is influencing the nitrocellulose market. Manufacturers are exploring the production of bio-based nitrocellulose, derived from renewable sources, to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives in various applications.

Technological Advancements in Adhesive Formulations: Technological advancements in the formulation of adhesives have spurred the growth of the nitrocellulose market. Nitrocellulose is a key component in adhesive formulations, and ongoing research is leading to the development of high-performance adhesives for diverse industrial applications, further expanding the market.

Nitrocellulose Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group completed an Equity Purchase Agreement, acquiring an additional 18.785% minority stake in Hubei Taisheng Chemical from ABC Financial Asset Investment for approximately CNY 510 million on September 13, 2021. The transaction was financed through internal funds.

In 2021, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., a global leader in High Purity Cellulose, has enlisted Houlihan Lokey as its financial advisor to assess the potential sale of paperboard and high-yield pulp assets situated at its Temiscaming site, signaling a strategic move in its business portfolio.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 854.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 1,302.6 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 815.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Nitrocellulose Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Nitrocellulose Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The nitrocellulose market experienced disruptions in the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, restrictions, and logistical challenges affected the transportation of raw materials and finished products, leading to delays and shortages.

Reduced Industrial Activities: The slowdown in industrial activities, including manufacturing, construction, and automotive production, negatively impacted the demand for nitrocellulose. Many end-use industries scaled back operations or temporarily shut down, affecting the overall market demand.

Resilience in Automotive Sector: As the automotive industry rebounds from pandemic-related setbacks, the nitrocellulose market is expected to recover, driven by increased demand for coatings and finishes in the production of vehicles. A resurgence in automotive manufacturing positively influences the market.

Revival of Construction Projects: Recovery in construction activities, post-pandemic, will contribute to the demand for nitrocellulose in coatings for construction materials. Governments and private sectors are likely to invest in infrastructure projects, stimulating growth in the market.

Accelerated Research and Development: The post-COVID era is witnessing increased research and development efforts in the nitrocellulose sector. Innovations in formulations and applications are expected to drive market growth as manufacturers strive to meet evolving industry needs.

Focus on Sustainable Solutions: The pandemic has heightened awareness of sustainability, leading to a renewed focus on environmentally friendly alternatives. Nitrocellulose manufacturers may emphasize the development of sustainable and bio-based products, aligning with market trends for eco-friendly solutions.

Diversification of End-use Applications: To mitigate risks associated with dependence on specific industries, nitrocellulose manufacturers may explore and diversify their applications. This could include adapting nitrocellulose for use in emerging industries or finding new applications within existing sectors, fostering resilience and market expansion.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Nitrocellulose Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Nitrocellulose Market – Regional Analysis

The Nitrocellulose Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the nitrocellulose market is influenced by a growing emphasis on sustainability, with manufacturers investing in eco-friendly formulations. The region also witnesses a trend towards technological innovation, leading to the development of advanced coatings for diverse applications in industries such as automotive and construction.

Europe: In Europe, the nitrocellulose market trends are shaped by stringent environmental regulations. The focus is on producing low-VOC coatings, adhering to eco-friendly practices, and exploring bio-based alternatives. Additionally, there is a growing demand for nitrocellulose in heritage restoration projects, boosting its application in architectural coatings.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences dynamic growth in the nitrocellulose market due to rapid industrialization and economic development. Key trends include increased demand in the automotive sector, a surge in construction activities, and a growing market for textiles. Additionally, the region is a hub for technological advancements, fostering innovation in nitrocellulose applications.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the nitrocellulose market trends are characterized by a focus on the oil and gas industry, where nitrocellulose is utilized in explosives. The region experiences growth in construction and infrastructure projects, driving demand for coatings. Additionally, initiatives towards sustainable practices are gaining traction, influencing the market landscape in LAMEA.

List of the prominent players in the Nitrocellulose Market:

SNPE

DowDuPont Inc.

Nitro Química

Hagedorn AG

Manuco

Tembec Inc.

Nobel NC GmbH

Nantong Baoye Chemical Co. Ltd.

TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

Nitro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Synthesia, a.s.

IPI Chemtech S.A.

Hengshui Orient Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henan Harzone Industry Corp. Ltd.

Tonghua Nitrocellulose Factory

Others

The Nitrocellulose Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Low Nitrogen Content Nitrocellulose

High Nitrogen Content Nitrocellulose

By Application

Printing Inks

Automotive Paints

Wood Coatings

Leather Finishes

Nail Varnishes

Others

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Printing and Packaging

Construction

Textiles

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

