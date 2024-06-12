Specialty PACS Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Specialty PACS Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Specialty PACS Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the specialty pacs market size is predicted to reach $3.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
The growth in the specialty pacs market is due to a growing focus on telemedicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest specialty pacs market share. Major players in the specialty pacs market include McKesson Corporation, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
Specialty PACS Market Segments
• By Type: Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Dermatology PACS, Neurology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women’s Health PACS
• By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud-Based
• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers And Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers
• By Geography: The global specialty pacs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A specialty picture archiving and communication system (PACS) refers to a specialized version of a PACS designed to meet the unique needs and requirements of a specific medical specialty or discipline. PACS is a comprehensive technology used in healthcare to store, retrieve, manage, and distribute medical images and associated data.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Specialty PACS Market Characteristics
3. Specialty PACS Market Trends And Strategies
4. Specialty PACS Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Specialty PACS Market Size And Growth
……
27. Specialty PACS Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Specialty PACS Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
