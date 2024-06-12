Patient Engagement Technology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Patient Engagement Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The patient engagement technology market size is predicted to reach $8.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Patient Engagement Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the patient engagement technology market size is predicted to reach $8.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the patient engagement technology market is due to growing remote care demands. North America region is expected to hold the largest patient engagement technology market share. Major players in the patient engagement technology market include Mckesson Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, The International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Medtronic Plc.

Patient Engagement Technology Market Segments

• By Type: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Delivery Mode: Web-Based And Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Health Management, Social Management, Home Healthcare Management, Financial Health Management

• By End User: Providers, Payers, Patients

• By Geography: The global patient engagement technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient engagement technology refers to digital tools and platforms that enable and encourage patients to manage their health actively. This technology encompasses multiple solutions, including virtual care, wearable monitoring devices, mobile wellness apps, and telehealth.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Patient Engagement Technology Market Characteristics

3. Patient Engagement Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patient Engagement Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patient Engagement Technology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Patient Engagement Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Patient Engagement Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

