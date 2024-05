Stadium Seating Market | Growth Opportunities and In-Depth Analysis

Stadium Seating Industry generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Stadium Seating Market by Seat Type (Fixed Seating, Telescopic Seating, and Bleachers/Grandstand), Application (Indoor Stadium, And Outdoor Stadium), Design (Foldable, And Non-Foldable) and Material (Metallic, Wood and Plastic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global stadium seating industry generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in interest of people toward sports and games, growing popularity of spending the day into recreational activities or events, and rise in the number of stadiums drives the growth of the global stadium seating market. However, volatile raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, breakthroughs in stadium seating technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

The growth of the stadium seating market can be attributed to the growing interest of people toward sports and games. Rise in popularity of spending the day outside of the home premise and into recreational activities or events fuels the market growth of stadium seating market. Furthermore, increase in the number of stadiums being made/established all around the world also drives the growth for stadium seating market. However, increase in threat of security act as the major restraint for the global stadium seating market growth. On the contrary, development of new seating technology is expected to make way for the growth of market in the coming years.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

โ€ข Avant

โ€ข Camatic Seating

โ€ข Recaro

โ€ข Kotobuki Seating

โ€ข SERIES Seating

โ€ข Mobiliario

โ€ข Figueras

โ€ข Ferco Seating Systems

โ€ข Daplast

โ€ข The BOX Seat

The stadium seating market has been segmented based on seat type, application, design, material, and region. Based on the seat type the market is segmented into fixed seating, telescopic seating, and bleachers/grandstand. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into indoor stadium, and outdoor stadium. Based on design, the market is segmented into foldable, and non-foldable. Based on material, the market is classified into metallic, wood and plastic. Regionally, the report has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of Study

โ€ข On the basis of seat type, the bleachers/grandstand segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of application, the outdoor stadium segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข The foldable segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for stadium seating in 2020.

โ€ข Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030

๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the stadium seating market holds a modest scope for the growth in the global market. The market, which is in its maturity stage, is expected to contribute significantly to the global market in the upcoming years. According to the CXOs the stadium seating market is driven by growing affinity of people in sports and games. Furthermore, increase in the number of stadiums being made has also driven the market growth for the stadium seating industry. However, volatile raw material prices and the growing threat of security in the stadiums act as the major restraint for the global stadium seating market. Conversely, innovations in seating technology are expected to make way for the growth of stadium seating market.

