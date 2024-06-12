Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the advanced metering infrastructure market size is predicted to reach $35.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.
The growth in the advanced metering infrastructure market is due to increasing demand for power in urbanizing nations. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest advanced metering infrastructure market share. Major players in the advanced metering infrastructure market include Hitachi Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segments
•By Type: Solution, Services
•By Meter Type: Water Meter, Electricity Meter, Gas Meter, Heat Meter
•By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless
•By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
•By Geography: The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) refers to a system that integrates smart meters, communication networks, and data management systems to enable two-way communication between utilities and customers' meters. This infrastructure allows for remote monitoring and management of energy usage, providing utilities with real-time data on energy consumption, outage detection, and load management.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Characteristics
3. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Trends And Strategies
4. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size And Growth
……
27. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
