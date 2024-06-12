Battery Recycling Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the battery recycling market size is predicted to reach $32.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.
The growth in the battery recycling market is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest battery recycling market share. Major players in the battery recycling market include Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Battery Solutions LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., Umicore NV/SA, Aqua Metals Inc., Gravita India Limited.
Battery Recycling Market Segments
• By Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Other Battery Types
• By Processing State: Extraction Of Material, Reuse, Repackaging And Second Life, Disposal
• By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global battery recycling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Battery recycling refers to the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries in order to reduce the number of batteries being disposed of as waste. Recycling can assist in extracting the raw ingredients from used batteries and sending them to businesses that manufacture products for reuse. This reduces the price of fresh batteries as well.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Battery Recycling Market Characteristics
3. Battery Recycling Market Trends And Strategies
4. Battery Recycling Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Battery Recycling Market Size And Growth
……
27. Battery Recycling Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Battery Recycling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
