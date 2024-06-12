Global Adaptive Learning Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The adaptive learning market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adaptive learning market size is predicted to reach $7.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%.

The growth in the adaptive learning market is due to the government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest adaptive learning market share. Major players in the adaptive learning market include Pearson, Follett, John Wiley & Sons, McGraw-Hill, K12 Inc., Stride Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Edmentum, Imagine Learning.

Adaptive Learning Market Segments

•By Component type: Platform, Services

•By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

•By Application: Ed-tech Companies, Educational Institutes

•By End-User: Academic, Enterprise

•By Geography: The global adaptive learning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adaptive learning is an educational approach that uses technology and data to customize learning experiences for individual students. It involves the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyze a learner's strengths and weaknesses, preferences, and learning pace.

