HERG Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “HERG Screening Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. TBRC’s market forecast predicts that the herg screening market size will reach $2.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.
The growth in the herg screening market is due to the rise in the number of patients with heart disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest herg screening market share. Major players in the herg screening market include Eurofins-Cerep SA., Aviva Biosciences Inc., AstraZeneca Public Limited Company, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc.
HERG Screening Market Segments
• By Type: Gene KCNH2, Mutant KCNH2
• By Ion Channel: Voltage-Gated, Ligand Gated
• By Applications: Antiarrhythmic, Antipsychotic, Antibiotics, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global herg screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Human Ether-à-go-go-related gene (HERG) screening refers to the process of assessing the potential cardiotoxicity of a drug or compound. HERG screening is an important component of preclinical safety assessment in drug discovery and development, ensuring the safety and efficacy of novel therapeutic agents.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. HERG Screening Market Characteristics
3. HERG Screening Market Trends And Strategies
4. HERG Screening Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. HERG Screening Market Size And Growth
……
27. HERG Screening Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. HERG Screening Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
