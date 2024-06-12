Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Medical Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $57.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical imaging equipment market size is predicted to reach $57.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the medical imaging equipment market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest medical imaging equipment market share. Major players in the medical imaging equipment market include Medtronic plc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segments

• By Equipment: Computed Tomography, X-Ray Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Ultrasound Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Mammography Equipment, Contrast Media Injectors, C-Arms And Fluoroscopy Device

• By Modality: Stand-Alone Devices, Portable Devices, Hand-Held Devices

• By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology, Other Applications

• By End-User: Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical imaging equipment refers to a broad category of devices and technologies used in the field of medicine to visualize the internal structures and functions of the body. It enhances patient care by enabling accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment planning, and effective monitoring of health conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Imaging Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

