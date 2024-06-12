Teleradiology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Teleradiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Teleradiology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the teleradiology market size is predicted to reach $11.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.
The growth in the teleradiology market is due to the rising number of imaging procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest teleradiology market share. Major players in the teleradiology market include 4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology Limited, Onrad Inc., RamSoft Inc., RadNet Inc., Virtual Radiologic Corporation.
Teleradiology Market Segments
• By Modality: X-Ray, MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound Systems
• By Technology: Web Based, Cloud Based
• By Component: Hardware, Software
• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global teleradiology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Teleradiology refers to the transmission of radiological pictures from one site to another. Teleradiology is the process of analyzing medical pictures while a radiologist is not physically present in the area where the images are created. It is used in hospitals, mobile imaging firms, urgent care clinics, and even certain private practices. The main reason for using teleradiology is that having a radiologist on-site is expensive.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Teleradiology Market Characteristics
3. Teleradiology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Teleradiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Teleradiology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Teleradiology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Teleradiology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
