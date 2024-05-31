TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following parking restrictions and street closure associated with the 2024 Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

10th Street from E Street to F Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.