Dairy Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dairy testing market size is predicted to reach $8.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the dairy testing market is due to the increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. Europe region is expected to hold the largest dairy testing market share. Major players in the dairy testing market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD AG, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation.

Dairy Testing Market Segments

By Type: Safety Testing, Quality Testing

By Technology: HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Other Technologies

By Application: Ice-Creams And Desserts, Infant Food, Milk And Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter And Spreads, Yogurt, Other Applications

By Geography: The global dairy testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In dairy testing, dairy products are audited, tested, and inspected to ensure that they meet a variety of domestic and international food safety and regulatory criteria. Dairy testing is used to test dairy products' quality, limit the risk of dairy fraud, and verify the authenticity and consistency of the ingredients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dairy Testing Market Characteristics

3. Dairy Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dairy Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dairy Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dairy Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dairy Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

