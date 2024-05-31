Global Light Beer Market Set to Reach $338.83 Billion by 2027

Light Beer Market

Allied Market Research predicts a 2.9% CAGR growth, driven by rising youth population, female drinkers, and on-premise distribution channels.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Light Beer Market by Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, Chips, and Others), Package (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, On-Trade, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global light beer industry generated $285.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to garner $338.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027.

There is a significant rise in consumption of beer by people aged between 18 and 25 years. The approximate number of middle- and old-aged men has more or less remained the same, whereas there is an increase in the number of women. According to the United Nations, the global youth population is expected to rise by 7% to 1.3 million before 2030, which in turn is expected to drive the light beer market. The trend of drinking among women has been gaining acceptance across the globe due to financial independence and increase in social and professional gatherings. This factor majorly fuels the light beer market. On-premise distribution channels, such as restaurants, cafes, discos, and bars, serve beer and special cocktails containing light beer. The on-premise distribution channels have witnessed higher demand with rise in disposable income and change in consumer preferences. The increase in the number of restaurants and bars have resulted in greater consumption of these beverages, as people increasingly prefer on-premise drinking to off-premise drinking.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

rise in youth population and average number of female drinkers all across globe, change in consumer preference, and surge in number of on-premise distribution channels drive the growth of the global light beer market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and taxes and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer hinder market growth. On the other hand, development of naturally sweetened and healthier alcoholic drinks will offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The craft brewery segment will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on production, the craft brewery segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding around one-third of the global light beer market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing consumer preference for craft beers. The transportation cost of liquid form is four times lower than that of the powdered form. However, the micro-brewery segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 3.40% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to customers preference towards different flavors light beer and special ingredients added to the final product.

The PET bottles segment will maintain its dominant share during the forecast period-

Based on packaging, the PET bottles segment contributed to the highest share of the market, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global light beer market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to its superior physical properties, such as high design flexibility, lightweight, and recyclability. However, the glass segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.30% from 2021 to 2027.Glass bottles offer transparency. In addition, it can be reused and recycled, which drives the growth of the segment.

North America to rule the roost throughout the forecast period:

Based on region, North Americaheld the highest market share based on revenue with nearly two-fifths of the global light beer market in 2019 and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to social media and local events and promotions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period. This is due to the low reachability of the distribution channel in craft beer.

Market players grabbing the largest pie

