Employment survey for February - April 2024

MACAU, May 31 - Unemployment rates returned to the levels of December 2019 - February 2020

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) for February - April 2024 decreased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous period (January - March 2024). Both measures returned to the corresponding levels of December 2019 - February 2020. Besides, the underemployment rate dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 1.4%. In comparison with February - April 2019, the three indicators rose by 0.2, 0.2 and 0.9 percentage points respectively.

Employment in non-gaming industries increased

The labour force living in Macao totalled 379,700 and the labour force participation rate was 67.6%. Total employment (372,300) and the number of employed residents (284,400) rose by 1,200 and 400 respectively from the previous period, mainly driven by employment growth in non-gaming industries. Analysed by industry, employment in Financial Activities and the Construction sector increased while that in Real Estate & Business Activities decreased.

Number of unemployed with tertiary education declined for six consecutive periods

Number of the unemployed (7,400) decreased by 600 from the previous period, marking the fourth consecutive periods of decline. The number of unemployed persons aged 16 - 34 continued to decrease, and the number of those with tertiary education declined for six consecutive periods. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in the Construction sector, Retail Trade and Gaming & Junket Activities. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 6.0% of the total unemployed.

Underemployment decreased

Number of the underemployed (5,400) fell by 200 from the previous period, with the majority working in the Construction sector and the Transport & Storage sector.

In comparison with February - April 2023, the labour force participation rate, the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate decreased by 0.2, 0.9 and 0.7 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 102,500 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force (482,200) increased by 2,500 from the previous period.