The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2024-05-31 11:45)

MACAU, May 31 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-05-31 11:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 15:00 to 17:00 today High
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

The low pressure area located in the northern South China Sea is moving north and will make landfall in the area between western Guangdong and the Pearl River Delta area between this evening (31st May) and midnight on Saturday (1st June).

As the tropical depression is expected to move closer and further intensify, the winds in Macao will strengthen this afternoon. Therefore, SMG will consider issuing the tropical cyclone signal no.3 between 15:00 to 17:00 today. Under the influence of its rainband, showers will become more frequent, heavy at times with thunderstorms later today. The accumulated amount of rainfall is expected to be high today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, as the astronomical tide is not high today and tomorrow, the chance of significant storm surge is unlikely. However, low-lying areas may still experience flooding due to persistent rain. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

