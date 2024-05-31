Ducati’s amazing SuperSport Unveils New "Stripe" Color Scheme design consultant Thom Fajemisin honors Giorgetto Giugiaro

Thom Fajemisin Ducati portrait Giuguaro in the seat - Thom Fajemisin SuperSport 950 S Thom Fajemisin

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SuperSport 950 S is a perfect choice for riders seeking their first sports bike due to its modern design and manageable performance.

Ducati's road sports bike color options will expand with the Stripe Livery, which will be available at dealerships starting in Q3.

The sporty elegance of the SuperSport is highlighted by the new livery, featuring a color scheme that alternates between white, grey, and red.

The SuperSport 950 S is the ideal Ducati road sports bike for any enthusiast searching for a trusty adventure companion to create unforgettable memories on both the road and the track. Boasting a sporting soul, this motorcycle promises to deliver thrills at every turn, offering a modern interpretation of sport-touring while staying true to its distinct Ducati identity.

The SuperSport 950 S is a versatile road sports bike that allows for complete control, whether it’s downshifting on the track or a reliable companion on the road. This motorcycle provides fun for seasoned riders while ensuring a great sense of safety for beginners, as its ease of use makes it approachable for all riders.

For 2024, Ducati has introduced an updated color range for the SuperSport 950 S, featuring the new Stripe Livery, which complements the classic Ducati Red color scheme.

The SuperSport 950 S has been upgraded with new design elements, including two brand-new dark grey and Ducati Red colored lines located on the front mudguard and side air vents. These lines create a playful yet dynamic effect against the "Iceberg White" fairing, which is further accentuated by the revamped model graphic, in line with the new color scheme. The motorcycle's design pays tribute to the Panigale V4 with a luminous full-LED headlight equipped with DRL and side air vents. The Centro Stile Ducati has succeeded in blending style and sportiness seamlessly, providing riders with an exciting and aesthetically pleasing experience that prioritizes safety.

The heart of the SuperSport is the Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine: appreciated for its power delivery qualities, it boasts maximum power and torque values, respectively of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68.6 ft-lb (93 Nm) at 6,5000 rpm. The true sporting character of the SuperSport 950 S is also found in the equipment, with a low weight single-sided aluminum swingarm and a trellis frame fixed to the engine with high torsional rigidity.

The SuperSport 950 S boasts exclusive standard features, such as the fully adjustable Öhlins fork and shock absorber, a passenger seat cover, and Glossy Black wheel rims. In this updated version, the wheel rims have been enhanced with a unique "tag" in Ducati Red color. The Ducati family of road sports bikes also includes the standard version of the SuperSport 950 S, which is available in the classic Ducati Red livery.

The SuperSport 950 S offers a high level of comfort for both daily riders and touring enthusiasts. The bike comes standard with a height-adjustable windscreen to enhance the riding experience. The Ducati electronic package includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift up/down, and three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban). The full-TFT 4.3'' display adds to the bike's functionality and convenience.

The SuperSport 950 S offers customization options to cater to individual preferences and requirements, thanks to the Sport and Touring accessory packages developed by Ducati Performance, which can be combined. The Sport package highlights the bike's sporty nature through features such as carbon fiber tank and front mudguard protections, adjustable and articulated brake and clutch levers, LED turn indicators, and an aluminum number plate holder. Meanwhile, the Touring package focuses on enhancing the SuperSport's comfort during long rides, with a smoke-tinted windscreen, heated grips, and spacious expandable side panniers. Both packages, as well as other accessories that can be purchased separately, are available on Ducati.com's "Configurator" section.

To make the experience with your bike even more complete, the Ducati apparel collection 2023 is available on the website Shop.Ducati.com: from the sporty suits of the Racing line dedicated to racetrack riding to the casual clothes suitable for everyday life, a high-quality products line to live your passion in the Ducati-branded style.

The SuperSport 950 S featuring the Stripe Livery will be in Ducati dealerships in Q3 at a starting price of $18,095 in the U.S. and $20,395 CAD in Canada.

