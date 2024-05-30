Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,190 in the last 365 days.

S. 1524, Expanding Whistleblower Protections for Contractors Act of 2024

S. 1524 would expand and clarify existing protections for federal contractors and grantees against reprisal for disclosing that a federal agency is engaging in specific activities, including grossly mismanaging its accounts, violating the law, or endangering public health or safety. 

CBO estimates that implementing S. 1524 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period for administrative costs to update the relevant policies and procedures. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

Enacting S. 1524 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs.

You just read:

S. 1524, Expanding Whistleblower Protections for Contractors Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more