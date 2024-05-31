Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck Drop Electrifying New Single "Trouble" Ahead of Anticipated Album "Red Moon Rising”
Produced by Legendary Kevin Shirley - Out on Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records June 28, 2024LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern rock stalwarts Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with a brand-new single, “Trouble,” a rollicking southern rock burner from their highly anticipated album, Red Moon Rising, set for release on June 28th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. With its unforgettable riff and catchy chorus, “Trouble” is a track that fans won’t be able to get out of their heads. Stream “Trouble” HERE. Watch The Official Music Video now.
Co-written with Wreck Alumni Kristopher Butcher (Kilo Bravo), “Trouble” captures a classic tale of a person who brings chaos wherever they go. “Trouble comes from a song idea from years back,” shares frontman Robert Jon. “This track embodies a familiar tale we’ve all heard before about a person that is walking bad news or trouble; everywhere they go. With a hard-hitting riff and a chorus that’s hard to get out of your head, you better watch out for ‘Trouble.’”. Pre-Order New Album Red Moon Rising.
The song’s infectious melody and compelling lyrics make it an instant classic, reminiscent of the best rock anthems. With lines like “She’s T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and a story that unfolds with every verse, “Trouble” is poised to become a staple in Robert Jon & The Wreck’s live performances.
The release of “Trouble” follows a series of successful singles, including “Give Love,” “Worried Mind,” and “Dragging Me Down,” all from their upcoming album Red Moon Rising. The album showcases the band’s versatility and their ability to blend powerful storytelling with a variety of musical influences, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting acts in modern southern rock.
Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison’s lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth’s lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band’s synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.
Robert Jon & The Wreck are currently on an expansive tour across the US and Europe, bringing their dynamic live performances to fans around the world. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com.
‘Red Moon Rising’ by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
6. Hold On
7. Down No More
8. Help Yourself
9. Worried Mind
10. Give Love
11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)
12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)
SUMMER US DATES
Friday, May 31st - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, June 1st - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Friday, June 7th - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Friday, June 14th - WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest - Henderson, KY
SUMMER EU DATES
Friday, June 21 - God Save The Kouing Festival - Penmarch, FR
Sunday, June 23 - Le Thor, Fr - Le Sonograf
Monday, June 24 - Milan, It - Chiari Blues Festival
Wednesday, June 26 - Sala Wolf - Barcelona, Es
Thursday, June 27 - Las Armas - Zaragoza, Es
Friday, June 28 - Sala MON - Madrid, ES
Saturday, June 29 - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ES
Sunday, June 30 - La Trinchera - Málaga, ES
Wednesday, July 3 - Loco Club - Valencia, ES
Thursday, July 4 - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ES
Friday, July 5 - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FR
Saturday, July 6 - Puistoblues Festival - Jarvenpaa, FI
Monday, July 8 - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BE
Tuesday, July 9 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE
Wednesday, July 10 - Die Kantine - Köln, DE
Thursday, July 11 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL
Friday, July 12 - Bospop - Weert, NL
SUMMER-FALL US DATES
Tuesday, July 30 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Wednesday, July 31 - Don’t Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY
Thursday, August 1 - Lima Crossroads Festival - Lima, NY
Friday, August 2 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA
Saturday, August 3 - The Iridium - New York, NY
Sunday, August 4 - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY
Monday, August 5 - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH
Wednesday, August 7 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Thursday, August 8 - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
Friday, August 9 - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL
Saturday, August 10 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO
Sunday, August 11 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
Tuesday, August 13 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
Wednesday, August 14 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA
Thursday, August 15 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN
Friday, August 16 - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI
Saturday, August 17 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI
Friday, September 8 - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Friday, September 14 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Saturday, September 15 -- Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Friday, September 20 - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY
Saturday, September 21 - Americana Fest - Nashville, TN
Friday, October 4 - Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN
Saturday, October 5 - Bluesberry Music & Art Festival - Covington, LA
FALL EU DATES
Wednesday, October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
Thursday, October 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BE
Friday, November 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NL
Saturday, November 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DE
Sunday, November 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DE
Tuesday, November 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DE
Wednesday, November 6 - Lido - Berlin, DE
Thursday, November 7 - Burgerweeshuis Deventer, NL
Friday, November 8 - Blues Garage Isernhagen, DE
Saturday, November 9 - Blues Heaven Festival Frederikshavn, DK
Sunday, November 10 - Nochtspeicher Hamburg, DE
Tuesday, November 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
Wednesday, November 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
Thursday, November 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DE
Friday, November 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DE
Saturday, November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR
Sunday, November 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
Wednesday, November 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
Thursday, November 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UK
Friday, November, 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK
Saturday, November 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
Monday, November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Tuesday, November 26 - St Luke's - Glasgow, UK
Wednesday, November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK
Thursday, November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Friday, November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK
Saturday, November 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
