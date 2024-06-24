RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics Joins 100 Club, Offering Specialized Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to First Responders and Veterans
HBOT has shown promising results in the treatment of brain-related injuries and conditions, making it an ideal option for those suffering from the effects of stressful careers in public service.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, a pioneer in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), is proud to announce its partnership with the 100 Club, providing critically needed HBOT sessions at a significantly reduced cost to first responders. This initiative, which also extends to the nation's wounded veterans throughout July with the clinic’s "Red, White and O2" special, underscores RX-O2's commitment to giving back to those who bravely serve their country.
Dr. Alexander Borsand, Safety Director at RX-O2
As part of its ongoing effort to support those who face daily challenges in their line of duty, RX-O2 is offering this therapeutic service to help address conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI), promoting healing and recovery through the power of oxygen under pressure. This method offers a non-pharmaceutical approach to wellness, aligning with the clinic's mission to provide alternative, effective treatment options.
"Our partnership with the 100 Club represents a significant step forward in the dedication to the health and well-being of first responders and veterans," said Dr. Alexander Borsand, Safety Director at RX-O2. "By providing access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, we hope to offer a healing hand to those who have sacrificed so much for safety and freedom.”
RX-O2 now offers first responders sessions at well below the cost of providing care, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent these heroes from receiving the treatment they deserve.
In addition, RX-O2 will be honoring veterans during the month of July. The clinic’s ”Red, White and O2" campaign offers a discount to the first 100 veterans who sign up for treatment to receive this innovative therapy for up to three months.
"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown promising results in the treatment of brain-related injuries and conditions, making it an ideal option for those suffering from the effects of intense, stressful careers in public service and military engagement," Dr. Borsand continued. "The goal is to provide a service that goes beyond the call of duty, just as these brave individuals do every day.”
As RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics continues to explore additional ways to support the community's protectors and defenders, first responders and veterans interested in HBOT are encouraged to contact the clinic during this special promotional period.
For more information about the "Red, White and O2" special or to learn more about hyperbaric oxygen therapy at RX-O2, please visit https://rx-o2.com.
About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics
RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, a trusted provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is the culmination of over 50 years of hyperbaric experience, from a surgeon who used HBOT to help heal wounds to a Certified Hyperbaric Technologist with over 20 years of experience in Hyperbaric medicine. The clinics boast over 15 years of experience treating patients in prescription level hyperbaric chambers. The owners of Serenity A Breath for Life joined medical director Dr. Marvin Borsand to expand access to Hyperbaric medicine in Phoenix. Now with the ability to provide more than 65 treatments a day, RX-O2 has become one of the country's largest Hyperbaric clinics.
