Secretary of State Wes Allen's Statement in Response to Today's Trump Trial Verdict

"Today’s verdict is a perfect example of why our judicial system has an appeals process in place. It is a fail safe for every American citizen against errors made in the court system. Every citizen has a right to a fair appeal and President Trump’s appeals case should be a slam dunk for any unbiased and fair appellate court. It is obvious to anyone paying attention that today’s verdict is a travesty of justice. This verdict will not stand!"

-Secretary of State Wes Allen